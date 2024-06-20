KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations and International Organisations in Geneva on Thursday morning organised an exclusive event titled “Malaysian Breakfast Culture: The Protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage” in Geneva.

This is the first time that Malaysia showcased its rich culinary heritage featuring the iconic breakfast dishes — Nasi Lemak, Roti Canai and Teh Tarik — at Palais des Nations, the home of the United Nations in Geneva.

The event was also held at the margins of the ongoing 56th session of the Human Rights Council, according to the mission in a statement sent to Bernama.

Datuk Nadzirah Osman, Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, underscored the cultural value of these beloved dishes during her welcoming address, recognising them as vital elements of Malaysia’s intangible cultural heritage.

Advertisement

Understanding the importance of safeguarding the Malaysian breakfast culture, including the knowledge and skills in preparing these iconic dishes, Malaysia has nominated the Malaysian Breakfast Culture to be inscribed in the Unesco List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in March 2023.

“This nomination underscores the importance of preserving and celebrating Malaysia’s culinary traditions as part of its rich and diverse cultural heritage,” she said.

In this regard, Nadzirah expressed hope that Malaysia’s nomination will be supported by member states during the selection at the 19th Intergovernmental Committee of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) in Paraguay later in December this year.

Advertisement

The event was well-attended by about 100 diplomats as well as UN and international organisation officials who had the opportunity to enjoy the rich burst of flavours that reflect Malaysia’s multi-cultural society.

The statement added that as a current member of the UN Human Rights Council and the Unesco Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, Malaysia is committed to promoting cultural rights and protecting cultural heritage in all its forms. — Bernama