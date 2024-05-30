KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Kuala Lumpur is ranked as the seventh best city for food, outdoing several Western and Middle Eastern countries, with nasi lemak set as the top must-try cuisine in the country, TimeOut reported.

Its Kuala Lumpur writer Ng Su Ann contended that Kuala Lumpur's culinary scene is thriving, offering everything from traditional street food to innovative dining experiences.

“Make time for our many kopitiams, mamak and hawker stalls, and neon-lit night markets to sample our world-famous street fare, like laksa, roti canai, and nasi lemak.

A vendor selling laksa at a Ramadan bazaar in Putrajaya. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Advertisement

“From cafés to omakases, from supper clubs to bars with skyline views, the city’s food scene has more to offer than ever,” she told TimeOut.

In recent months, Ng has listed some noteworthy new eateries that are well worth making a reservation, namely Pickle Dining and Kai, a new Nusantara restaurant that features flavours from throughout the Malay Archipelago.

“My first choice when pals drop by? APW in Bangsar features Olivia Deli for tapas and sangria, a sushiya, wood-fired sourdough pizzas, natural wines, and more. 103 Coffee may be the best in the city,” she suggested.

Advertisement

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's bustling capital, is renowned for its diverse culinary landscape, shaped by centuries of Malay, Chinese, and Indian influences.

TimeOut further added that this cultural melting pot offers an array of delicious dishes, with nasi lemak taking the top spot as the city's must-eat meal.

This aromatic dish, made of coconut milk rice, crispy anchovies, cucumber, and boiled egg, exemplifies the rich, flavourful cuisine found throughout Kuala Lumpur.

There are many kopitiams, mamak and hawker stalls, and neon-lit night markets to sample our world-famous street fare, like laksa, roti canai, and nasi lemak. — File picture by Farhan Najib

The report said other than nasi lemak, Kuala Lumpur also offered other varieties of popular dishes including Thai tom yam soup, which is widely known for its spicy and tangy flavours, and roti canai, a crispy pan-fried flatbread.

The first place went to Naples, the third biggest city in Italy famous for its pizza margherita, followed by Johannesburg, boasting its traditional South African delicacies, and Lima, South America came in third place.

The others on the list were Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Beijing, China, Bangkok, Thailand, Mumbai, India and Dubai.

Several western cities namely Portland, Liverpool, Madelin, Spain’s Seville, Porto, Lyon and Montreal in France, Marrakesh in Morocco, Sydney, Australia and Osaka, Japan were also listed in the world’s top 20 best cities.

Copenhagen, Denmark made it to the list as 20th place, featuring smørrebrød, an open sandwich of sour Danish rye bread topped with anything from smoked fish and pickled herring to eggs and meat.