GEORGE TOWN, June 20 — The Penang government may have wasted up to RM10 million in public funds to promote its achievements, Penang Gerakan chairman Oh Tong Keong alleged today.

He claimed the state is wasting millions of ringgit in public funds just to boost the state government’s image, which does not benefit the people or improve the people’s quality of life.

“Specifically, Buletin Mutiara is seldom read by the people of Penang but the state government continues to print it every fortnight,” he said.

He claimed that due to the lack of response to the fortnightly publication, the newsletter ended up in rubbish bins.

“This is not only a waste of public funds but places a burden on the environment and the people.”

Oh referred to a reply by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow in the state legislative assembly that stated a total RM5.6451 million were spent to print booklets, brochures, report cards and video recordings to promote the state’s achievements.

He said Chow did not specify how the RM5.6451 million was spent and for which period of time.

“I believe that the total spent could be more than RM10 million by now,” he said.

Other than Buletin Mutiara, he said the printing of the state’s report cards were also a waste of public funds.

“If the state has really reached such great achievements, they can upload the information in the state’s relevant websites,” he said.

He said this is the technological age so all information can be obtained from the internet easily and does not involve heavy printing costs.

“The state government must be careful in using public funds and spend it on meaningful projects such as education, medical, public infrastructure and increase the water bill rebate for households that could benefit the people and improve the quality of life of the people,” he said.

Oh said it is time that the state government review all of its projects and activities to prevent wastage of public funds.