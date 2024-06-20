GEORGE TOWN, June 20 — The Penang government plans to raise the state’s wishlist of projects during its meeting with Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan tomorrow.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow is optimistic that the ministry will back the state’s proposed incentive for companies to invest in an Integrated Circuit design park.

Aside from the IC design park, Chow said the state will also raise his proposal for the federal government to return 20 per cent of taxes collected by the state previously.

“We will also raise other projects such as the Juru to Sungai Dua highway project and the Perak- Penang water project,” he said in a news conference here.

Chow has previously asked the federal government for review of the state’s contribution to the Income Revenue Board (IRB).

During the recent state legislative assembly, he asked that the federal allocation system be reviewed so that 20 per cent of the taxes collected from Penang is channelled back to the state.

According to Chow, the IRB collects between RM7 billion and RM8 billion in taxes from Penang.

He said that 20 per cent of the sum collected by IRB totals RM1.6 billion and if the sum was channelled back to the state, it would give the state more funds to administer the state.