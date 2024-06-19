PUTRAJAYA, June 19 — Malaysia can now export fresh durians to China following the signing of a new phytosanitary protocol.

The protocol was signed by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and China’s Minister of the General Administration of Customs Yu Jianhua.

“Malaysia’s durian export market to China has been expanded. This protocol will boost the local durian industry and increase agro-food export value,” Mohamad Sabu said in a statement after a memorandum of understanding ceremony held at Putra Perdana, Putrajaya that was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and China’s Premier Li Qiang.

He said before this, Malaysia could only export durians to China as pulp, paste, and frozen whole fruit.

Advertisement

“With this new agreement, fresh durians can now enter the Chinese market.

“For the record, in the five years from 2018 to 2022, the total value of durian exports abroad grew by 256.3 per cent, an increase of RM822.8 million. In 2022, Malaysia's durian exports worldwide recorded a value of RM1.14 billion,” he said.

China was the main market for Malaysian durians, with an export value of RM887 million in 2022.

Advertisement

Mohamad Sabu said the export value is expected to rise to RM1.8 billion by 2030.

The MOU allows registered and GACC-approved durian producers to export fresh durians to China.

Interested exporters can contact the Department of Agriculture (DOA) via email at [email protected] and [email protected].