JOHOR BARU, June 18 — Police have confirmed that the recent picture of the defaced wall entrance of the Segamat police chief’s official residence was a past case that resurfaced on a popular whistleblower’s site today.

This morning, the picture featuring part of the wall’s entrance defaced with yellow paint was uploaded to the Edisi Siasat Telegram channel.

Segamat police chief Superintendent Ahmad Zamry Marinsah said the incident happened in early February this year.

He said police arrested a 31-year-old male suspect from Taman Perling in Segamat on February 5 where investigators also confiscated a can of paint.

“Checks on the suspect revealed that he had two previous records for mischief and robbery. However, the suspect tested negative for illicit drug consumption.

“The suspect was then charged in the Magistrate’s Court in Segamat on February 6 and was sentenced to six months imprisonment after he failed to settle the RM2,500 fine,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zamry said the suspect is currently placed as a restricted resident under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959 in the Lepar subdistrict of Pekan in Pahang for a year starting June 6.

He said the suspect committed the act due to hallucination where he alleged that supernatural whispers insisted his involvement in a narcotics case and was wanted by authorities.

“As a result, the suspect decided to deface the Segamat district police headquarters as a sign of protest.

“However due to the presence of the police at the guard post, the suspect then changed his target by defacing the Segamat district police chief’s official residence instead,” he said.