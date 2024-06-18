PUTRAJAYA, June 18 — Malaysia and China will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the fields of housing, urban planning, and smart cities, announced Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming.

In a statement today, Nga said the exchange of the MoU between Malaysia’s Ministry of Housing and Local Government and China’s Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development will be witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang during his official three-day visit from today until June 20.

Following the signing of the MoU, Nga elaborated that both countries would explore potential cooperation in smart housing, urban redevelopment, urban mobility, urban livability, urban sustainability, and smart city profiling.

Both countries are also expected to explore smart solutions and services for urban operations and management, smart construction and adaptation, and partnerships in the recognition and certification of smart cities, he said.

“Through this MoU, both countries will benefit from expertise sharing, best practices, and collaboration in significant initiatives and projects,” he added.

“The exchange of MoU in the housing and urban development sector is seen as a strategic and significant cooperation between Malaysia and China,” he noted.

Nga highlighted that Malaysia stands to gain the latest technology and expertise in housing and urban development from China.

This partnership has the potential to boost investment value, stimulate economic growth, and create new job opportunities while strengthening bilateral relations between Malaysia and China, he emphasised.

Li is scheduled to arrive tonight for his official visit in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China.

He will hold meetings with Anwar to discuss bilateral relations between the two nations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. — Bernama