KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Malaysia and Turkiye agreed to increase humanitarian assistance, especially to Gaza, Palestine, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In his official Facebook posting tonight, Anwar said the proposed decision was discussed together with Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan via a telephone conversation today.

“...in fact President Erdogan also shared his experience and concerns as well as register his protest against the genocide in Gaza during the G7 Summit which he attended in Italy recently,” he said in the posting.

During the tele-conversation, the President also reiterated his commitment in strengthening cooperation in defence, economy, culture, trade and investment between both countries while Anwar once again forwarded an invitation for President Erdogan to visit Malaysia in the month of July or August.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister assured that the visit would me a meaningful one since it will coincide with the 60th anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Malaysia and Turkiye (Since June 17, 1964), as well as mark the 10th year of Strategic Cooperation between both countries. — Bernama