KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The online ambassador initiative, introduced by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), does not involve additional costs, said its Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said the initiative, aimed at better promoting KPKT products and services, could otherwise cost hundreds of thousands of ringgit if using a key opinion leader from an outside party.

“These KPKT online ambassadors are KPKT volunteers from various departments and agencies under the ministry, who are excited to participate (in the programme),” he said in a statement today.

He said the initiative aims to build capacity among civil servants in the use of social media and new communication technologies, especially in the current era of digitalisation.

Nga added that it also conveys a clear message to the public about the programmes, products, and services offered by KPKT and its agencies. Additionally, it provides a platform for people to voice their opinions openly and creatively about Madani government services.

“People-friendly KPKT initiatives, such as MyKiosk 2.0, with rentals under RM300 per month; the National Housing Data Bank System (Teduh) by the National Housing Department, for background checks on developers; and educational content, such as how to use fire extinguishers correctly, are among the initiatives and content which should be promoted.

“Follow-up training is also provided by the KPKT’s Corporate and Communications Unit, to help civil servants master their respective social media platforms, thereby utilising their free time after work productively,” he said.

He added that the internal programme also helps build a positive image of the government, by conveying authentic information and countering widespread slander.

On June 13, Nga announced the establishment of a team of online ambassadors, consisting of 200 ministry staff, to counter misinformation and effectively disseminate accurate information and government policies to the public. — Bernama