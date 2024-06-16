MELAKA, June 16 — Three transport companies in Melaka that failed to provide a reasonable explanation for their service price increases during Op Kesan 2.0, which has been in effect since June 6, will be charged in court next week.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Melaka director, Norena Jaafar said that written notices under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011 were issued to the three companies, but they failed to respond within the stipulated time frame.

“Preliminary investigations found that the three transport companies had been approved for ‘fleet card’ application under the Subsidised Diesel Control System 2.0 (SKDS 2.0).

“These companies are among 41 SKDS 2.0 beneficiaries inspected to detect any unreasonable service charge or price increases,” she told reporters at the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) Pasar Besar today.

Advertisement

She said this after an Op Kesan 2.0 inspection in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha, which was also attended by State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee deputy chairman, Datuk Zaidi Attan.

Norena further explained that Melaka KPDN will continue to intensify inspections on SKDS beneficiaries throughout the state in stages to curb unreasonable price increases for services or goods.

She said that every day, five teams comprising 17 enforcement officers will be deployed to inspect the companies involved, and written notices under Section 21 of AKHAP 2011 will be issued if they are found to have committed related offences.

Advertisement

The public with information regarding price increases of goods or services involving SKDS beneficiaries can report it to KPDN at 012-6654292 for further action. — Bernama