SHAH ALAM, June 16 — The police have arrested seven foreigners trying to leave Malaysia illegally at Teluk Gadong, Klang near here at 1am today.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said the five foreign men and two women, 29 to 51, were unable to produce any travel documents during a check by a General Operations Force (GOF) team that spotted them acting suspiciously in a group.

“During interrogation, they all admitted to trying to leave Malaysia through an illegal sea route and were all taken to the Banting police station for further action,” he said in a statement here today.

The suspects have been remanded for 14 days beginning today and will be investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63, he added. — Bernama

