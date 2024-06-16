GUA MUSANG, June 16 — The flow of traffic on Jalan Kuala Lipis-Gua Musang this morning was smooth and under control despite an increase in vehicles on the eve of Hari Raya Aidiladha compared to normal days.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo when contacted confirmed the matter and said members of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the police headquarters were assigned to monitor the traffic situation in the district.

He said the police are ready to implement traffic diversion in the event of severe congestion.

“Yesterday, a total of five traffic diversions were carried out to ease the congestion in Kampung Mentara bordering Merapoh, Pahang,” he told Bernama today.

Sik said the traffic diversion enabled the congested lane with vehicles to move in two lanes, while at the same time the lane from the opposite direction was closed for at least five kilometres for 10 to 20 minutes.

According to him, lane closures were made to give way to the congested direction.

Meanwhile, migrant Mohd Ashraf Ramli, 30, said he left Jerantut, Pahang and decided to use the Felda Kechau route and take the exit to Chegar Perah, Pahang to avoid getting stuck in traffic jams.

“When I saw that the road was not congested I decided to use the Central Spine Road and vehicles slowed down for a while at the end of the highway because two lanes became one,” he said.

Besides, Bernama’s survey also found that the Gua Musang-Jeli alternative route is also smooth flowing. — Bernama