KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Traffic flow on several major highways is reported to be slow-moving due to an increase in vehicles ahead of the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration this Monday.

As of 1pm today, there has been a noticeable increase in vehicles leaving the federal capital, with slow traffic reported on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK).

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesperson said traffic is slow northbound from Skudai to Kulai and from Bukit Beruntung to Bukit Tagar.

“There have been several accidents reported northbound from Taiping to Bukit Merah, causing slow traffic at KM 191 and KM 162.5,” the spokesperson told Bernama today.

The public can obtain the latest traffic information through the toll-free PLUSLine at 1-800-88-0000 and the X platform @plustrafik or the LLM hotline at 1-800-88-7752 and the X platform @llmtrafik.

Meanwhile, in Gua Musang, Kelantan, traffic flow at the state border entrance remains smooth and under control despite increasing vehicles since yesterday evening.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said proactive measures, including a traffic diversion in Kampung Mentara, have been implemented to ease traffic entering the district.

Additionally, he said police will extend Op Lancar in Gua Musang until June 20, even though the nationwide operation is scheduled to end on June 17. — Bernama