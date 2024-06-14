KOTA KINABALU, June 14 — The Sabah Public Works Ministry is currently in the process of stabilising water pressure to ensure stable water supply in all areas of the state, said Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

Shahelmey who is also the State Public Works Minister said the Sabah State Water Department under the ministry has also implemented a programme to increase the level of clean water supply especially for residents in the East Coast area of Sabah.

“In Tawau we are building a (water) dam, constructing a Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Lahad Datu and restoring water supply in Sandakan.

“This water supply does not mean talking about today and tomorrow everything will be available, it needs a reasonable time to be implemented,” he told reporters in front of Kinabalu Tower to receive the handover of the #KamiMahuAir assembly memorandum here today.

Commenting on the gathering, Shahelmey said he was present as a representative of Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to receive the memorandum from the group, but the group still wanted Hajiji to receive the memorandum himself.

He said that after all efforts are being made by the state government to improve the water supply system in the state, the group still wants to demonstrate and does not want to hand over the memorandum to the minister in charge of the issue, therefore he sees it as more politically motivated.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Kasim Muda said the Royal Malaysian Police did not issue any permits for the rally, but it was peaceful.

He said the police will open an investigation paper against the gathering and will monitor the number of participants estimated at about 80 people.

“We can issue the compound to the organisers, and meet them later,” he said.

The assembly was attended by several students of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and the community and was also monitored by the Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) and a group of lawyers.

Earlier the participants marched from UMS walking about 2.5 kilometres to Menara Kinabalu. — Bernama