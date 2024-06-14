KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Visitors were evacuated immediately after fire broke out at the SkyAvenue shopping mall, a spokesman for Genting Malaysia Berhad said this evening.

The parent company for Resorts World Genting — where SkyAvenue is located — said no other areas in the resort were affected.

“Evacuation was carried immediately to ensure members of the public are out of harm’s way.

“Our fire units responded promptly to extinguish the fire,” the company’s spokesman said in a brief statement.

The spokesperson said the company will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the public.

Malay Mail has contacted the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department for more information and is awaiting an official statement.

