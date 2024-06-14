KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — A building at the Resorts World Genting in Genting Highlands caught fire this evening. What we know so far:

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) deputy director (operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani confirmed that the fire has been put out . Zero casualties were reported .

. . A Genting Malaysia Bhd spokesman said the fire broke out at the SkyAvenue shopping mall — not SkyWorlds theme park — at 4.30pm.

— not SkyWorlds theme park — at 4.30pm. All other areas at Resorts World Genting were not affected , the spokesman added.

, the spokesman added. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 5pm according to a memo from Pahang Bomba sighted by Malay Mail.

The memo also said that the fire originated at the second floor of the building before spreading to the fourth floor.

Here is the response of Genting Malaysia Bhd (the parent company of Resorts World Genting, where SkyAvenue is located):

"Evacuation was carried immediately to ensure members of the public are out of harm's way. Our fire units responded promptly to extinguish the fire."

Malay Mail has contacted the Pahang Bomba for more information and is awaiting an official statement.

Advertisement

Here are some social media posts on the incident. We could see in the videos:

⁠Thick cloud-like grey smoke seen gushing out of the building

Many onlookers taking photos and videos of the incident, presumably after being evacuated

No people were around the area where the fire broke out

Kebakaran di Genting Highland pulak. pic.twitter.com/S16rdK8OMs — Ohhriff (@ohhriff) June 14, 2024

Info info genting tebakor. Maklumat lanjut menyusul pic.twitter.com/uLfH49oT7S Advertisement June 14, 2024