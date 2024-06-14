KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — No casualties were reported in the fire that broke out at the SkyAvenue shopping mall in Resorts World Genting in Genting Highlands, said Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said today.

Its Deputy Director (Operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani.also said the fire has been put out completely after the fire engines arrived at 5.01pm.

“The fire has been put out completely,” Ismail told Malay Mail briefly.

When asked if there were any casualties, he responded: “No, as of now.”

A spokesman for Genting Malaysia Berhad had said that visitors were evacuated immediately after fire broke out at the SkyAvenue shopping mall.

The parent company for Resorts World Genting — where SkyAvenue is located — said no other areas in the resort were affected.

