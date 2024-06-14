TELUK INTAN, June 14 — The Bandar PR1MA Teluk Intan, the first to be launched in the country today, is being built on a 56-hectare land area with a construction cost of RM511 million.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the project would provide more than 1,500 units of homes designed to meet the various needs of families from low-income to middle-income groups.

“... it will then be able to help overcome housing shortage in Teluk Intan and its surrounding areas,” he told a media conference after the groundbreaking ceremony of Bandar PR1MA Teluk Intan here today.

Nga, also the Teluk Intan Member of Parliament, said the housing project would have various community facilities like a central park, multi-purpose hall, mosque, kindergarten, daycare centre and a food court.

He said the provision of these facilities is to meet the daily needs of the residents as well as space for their social and religious activities.

It was previously reported that the first Bandar PR1MA in the country would be built in Teluk Intan as part of a commitment to continue developing high-quality affordable homes and a new model of the People’s Housing Project (PPR).

Meanwhile, Nga said the KPKT has allocated RM519 million to implement development and infrastructure upgrading projects in the Teluk Intan parliamentary constituency.

He said the allocation involved 28 public infrastructure, development, housing and landscaping projects for the benefit and welfare of residents through KPKT’s “Sentuhan Kasih” Programme.

“This is the biggest allocation ever received by the Teluk Intan parliamentary constituency and it shows the commitment of the Federal and Perak governments to constantly work closely to bring development and prosperity to the people of Teluk Intan,” he said.

At a separate event, Nga officiated the launch of the Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department’s Junior Bomba 2024 at the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina San Min 1 and 2 Multi-Purpose Hall here.

Also present were Nga’s deputy Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu, Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohamad and deputy director of the Sports, Co-curricular and Arts Division of the Education Ministry Ithnin Mahadi. — Bernama