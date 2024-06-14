ALOR GAJAH, June 14 — Malaysian King His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim today graced the official opening of the Sultan Ibrahim Mosque in Kampung Ayer Hitam Pantai, Tanjung Bidara here.

The King arrived at the mosque at 1.03pm and was welcomed by Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and the leadership of the state government.

His Majesty also presented a cheque for the Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor’s food basket programme to Ab Rauf, followed by a ‘doa selamat’ recited by state mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil, before granting an audience to the members of the Melaka Islamic Religious Council (MAIM).

The King then joined 1,000 congregation performed Friday prayers led by Abdul Halim. — Bernama

