KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has asked the public to allow the police to investigate the spread of alleged information regarding the Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin case on social media to determine its veracity.

He said the police have their standard operating procedures (SOP) to follow in conducting investigations.

“Such matters (spreading information) is an element that can cripple the investigation process,” he said during a media conference after the field and posthumous promotions ceremony at the Police Training Centre (Pulpol) here today, which was also attended by Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) director of management, Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim.

He also reminded the public to rely on information for authoritative sources regarding the case, as unverified information would only invoke various sentiments and impressions.

“Even with sentiment and hopes, we cannot set aside principles and the values of justice in the investigation process. The police conduct their investigations based on these principles and values,” he said.

Several screenshots of an alleged report on Zayn Rayyan’s case went viral on social media yesterday, prompting Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain to issue a statement that the police would be looking for the unscrupulous parties responsible for the act.

The police also sought the assistance of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to bring down the screenshot. — Bernama