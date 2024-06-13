KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The National Registration Department (JPN) will not compromise on any misconduct committed by its staff.

In a statement today, JPN announced that appropriate actions and punishments will be imposed if investigations prove that an officer is guilty.

“JPN is always serious and committed to ensuring there are no integrity violations by continuously improving procedures and work processes within the department.

“In addition, various integrity strengthening programmes for staff are also being conducted continuously as part of the department’s unwavering efforts to ensure there is no room for integrity-related offences,” the statement read.

Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) chairman Tan Sri Ismail Bakar, in a press conference today, said that the agency has received 176 complaints related to misconduct this year, with most involving the Immigration Department (JIM).

According to him, out of the 176 complaints, the main issues identified include complaints or reports that were not properly addressed, leading to the complainants’ frustration (59 complaints), non-compliance with standard operating procedures (37), abuse of power (24) and corruption (19). — Bernama

