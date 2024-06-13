KEPALA BATAS, June 13 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow will have a discussion with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim regarding the Perak-Penang Water Project after the Climate Change Action Council meeting in Putrajaya tomorrow.

He said the discussion is expected to finalise several matters related to the project.

“Our hope is to reach an agreement as soon as possible to start the project because it will take five to six years before the water supply could reach consumers.

“Considering the rapid industrial development and other activities in Penang, this project has become a top priority not only for Penang but also for our country because this state is a semiconductor powerhouse, requiring energy and water supply to support the influx of investments,” he said here today.

He spoke to reporters after launching the solar photovoltaic system at Mydin Hypermarket Bertam, which was also attended by Deputy Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

On May 5, Anwar announced that Perak had agreed to supply water to Penang through the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park to Seberang Perai.

He said the matter was agreed upon by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Meanwhile, Akmal Nasrullah said the ministry would prioritise the project. — Bernama