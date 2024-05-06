GEORGE TOWN, May 6 — The implementation of the Perak-Penang Water Project will not only benefit the three northern states in the peninsula, but will guarantee the needs of 32,993 user accounts in the affected Seberang Prai Selatan District (SPS) in Penang.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who described the project as very important, said it will benefit the existing development centres, those in the process and those to be established in the future.

“The Penang government and Penang Water Supply Corporation Sdn Bhd (PBAPP) very much welcome the latest development of the Perak-Penang Water Project which was announced by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

“In a related announcement, the Prime Minister also said the Perak government had agreed to provide water supply from Perak via the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP) to Seberang Perai.”

Chow, who is also PBAPP chairman, hoped that the project which had been delayed for 13 years would be realised to ensure the sustainability of water supply to the people of the state.

Yesterday, Anwar announced that Perak would supply water to Penang through the KIGIP to Seberang Perai and the matter was agreed upon by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

The water supply distribution for the project’s first phase is expected to reach Seberang Perai, including Nibong Tebal and Sungai Bakap, near here. — Bernama

