GEORGE TOWN, May 30 — The Penang government is ready with sites for building reservoirs and pipes to receive treated water from Perak via the Perak-Penang Water Project.

State Infrastructure, Transport, and Digital Committee chairman, Zairil Khir Johari, said the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PWSC) is finalising the land reclamation of the identified areas.

However, the project’s detailed timeline is still pending because the Perak state government is seeking federal funding to start the first phase.

“The Penang state government has started forward-planning to ensure we have the necessary pipes and reservoirs infrastructure ready.

“The Perak River Water Transfer Project is a long-term solution to meet water needs by 2050,” he said when winding-up on the address by Penang Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, at the State Legislative Assembly session today.

On May 5, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that Perak will supply water to Penang through the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park.

This was agreed upon by Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, and Perak Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

The first phase of the project will reach Seberang Perai, covering Nibong Tebal and Sungai Bakap.

Commenting on local media reports of water pollution in Sungai Perak affecting the project’s feasibility, Zairil said the final report by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation’s consultants found that the river’s water capacity is sufficient to supply Northern Perak and Penang.

This capacity will meet water needs until 2050, he added.

“The report also did not find any water quality issues in the river. Therefore, the state government has decided to accept the ministry’s final report, based on in-situ studies and sampling by qualified experts,” he said. — Bernama