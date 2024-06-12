KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Malay Mail reported yesterday that 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), SRC International Sdn Bhd and nine other entities had filed a lawsuit against Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in a bid to recover a total of US$346 million (RM1.64 billion) in misappropriated funds.

Rosmah is accused having knowingly procured, received or is in possession of luxury goods comprising jewellery, bags and watches using the misappropriated funds from 48 vendors from 14 different countries.

So what did she allegedly buy with all that money?

Based on invoices for the alleged purchases released today, as part of court documents, one item that caught Malay Mail’s eye was listed as “35cm Rose/Amethyste Croc Horse Shoe Special Order”.

Advertisement

According to a copy of the invoice purportedly sent to Black Rock Commodities (Global) Ltd dated September 9, 2013, it cost US$130,000 (RM613,250).

While its exact appearance is unclear, a quick Google search by Malay Mail revealed that the term “horseshoe” likely denotes a specially commissioned, custom-made handbag from French luxury goods purveyor, Hermès.

Another item of note listed in the same invoice was a 30cm Himalayan Birkin bag in crocodile leather, also by Hermès and costing US$90,000 (RM424,558).

Advertisement

A bag in this leather option by Hermès is widely considered to be a ‘holy grail’ of collectibles from the brand.

In fashion, the term ‘holy grail’ refers to an extremely coveted, rare, or iconic item that style enthusiasts or collectors highly desire.

As for jewellery, some of the allegedly misappropriated funds, according to an invoice from Firestone Company Limited, were said to have been spent on a yellow diamond necklace worth US$1,775,000 (RM8,373,253) and a ring worth US$456,000 (RM2,151,120) with a “21.13-carat Emerald-cut Fancy Light Yellow S11 Diamond” as its centrepiece.

The lawsuit by the 11 entities named Black Rock Commodities (Global) Ltd and Firestone Company Limited as two of the 48 vendors from which Rosmah allegedly purchased luxury goods that were then paid for by offshore entities said to be controlled by Jho Low and his associates.

MORE TO COME