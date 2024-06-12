KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 ― The candidate representing the unity government in the Sungai Bakap state by-election has been finalised and will be officially announced tonight at 9pm, according to the Unity Government Secretariat.

Unity Government Secretariat head Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki in a statement said the decision was reached at the BN-PH Unity Government Secretariat meeting involving the top leadership of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional which took place yesterday in Seri Perdana, Putrajaya.

“For the purpose of coordinating and standardising the work of the by-election machinery, the meeting decided to appoint Rafizi Ramli and Senator Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir as co-chairmen of the Unity Government’s election machinery main committee,” said the statement.

The statement also said that the Sungai Bakap state by-election joint operation chairmen representing the Penang Unity Government will be led by Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid and Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir.

The Election Commission (EC) set the voting day for the Sungai Bakap state by-election on July 6 with the nomination of candidate and early voting set on June 22 and July 2 respectively.

The Sungai Bakap seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to a stomach inflammation. ― Bernama

