PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad testified at the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) today regarding the issues surrounding the sovereignty of Pulau Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks, and South Ledge.

The former prime minister arrived at the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department here at 10.46am and was seen leaving nearly two hours later.

Speaking to the media, Dr Mahathir stated that a press conference would be held today at his Perdana Leadership Foundation office.

“This one (proceedings) is a closed meeting. So, I cannot disclose anything.

Advertisement

“But I will meet with the press to explain my thoughts, which are not secret. What happened here is secret,” he said.

Dr Mahathir had previously confirmed that he was subpoenaed to testify before the RCI regarding the sovereignty issues.

He stated that he and his lawyers had anticipated being summoned to the proceedings as they were parties related to the matters discussed by the RCI.

Advertisement

Earlier today, the Kuala Lumpur High Court dismissed Dr Mahathir’s application for a judicial review seeking open proceedings for the RCI on the Handling of the Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks, and South Ledge Sovereignty Issues.

Judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh also dismissed his application to prohibit Tun Md Raus Sharif from acting as the RCI chairman and to prevent Datuk Dr Baljit Singh Sidhu and Datuk Mohammed Ridha Abd Kadir from being RCI members.

The court also denied Dr Mahathir’s application to postpone the RCI proceedings until the final resolution of the judicial review application. — Bernama