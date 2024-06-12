PUTRAJAYA, June 12 ― The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is studying the basis of applications and appeals from various parties regarding improvements to the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS).

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said that following the implementation of targeted diesel subsidies, certain parties have directly submitted applications to KPDN to consider adding several types of goods vehicles to the list eligible for diesel subsidies under SKDS 2.0.

“Other suggestions submitted include increasing the existing basic quota under SKDS 1.0 for types of public transportation vehicles such as school and express buses.

“KPDN is reviewing all of this, and it will be promptly submitted for consideration to the Diesel Subsidy Approval Committee, which includes KPDN, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Transport, Road Transport Department, Land Public Transport Agency, and Royal Malaysian Customs Department,” he said in a statement today.

He stated that the Appeal Committee (under the Diesel Subsidy Approval Committee) will subsequently submit recommendations for all the appeals for consideration and decision by the Cabinet.

The government announced that the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia has been set at RM3.35 per litre effective June 10 under the targeted subsidy system.

SKDS is a specific platform for selected public and goods vehicles to continue receiving diesel subsidies through the fleet card. ― Bernama