KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost Of Living Minister Fuziah Salleh today warned towing firms and concrete producers not to exploit the government’s diesel subsidy rationalisation move and increase their prices.

She was responding to announcements of price hikes by some of these companies after the government rolled out its targeted diesel subsidy yesterday, news portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported this afternoon.

“They must be careful when raising their prices. If they aren’t, they might be considered to be profiteering. And the ministry will not hesitate to take action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act,” Fuziah was quoted as saying.

She said that while only lorries and trucks transporting essential goods qualify for the targeted diesel subsidies, exceptions may be considered for certain vehicles like tow trucks or mixer trucks with prime mover truck heads.

Earlier today, FMT reported on the price hikes by vehicle-towing companies and concrete producers, following the diesel price surge from RM2.15 to RM3.35 per litre.

