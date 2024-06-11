SEBERANG PERAI, June 11 — Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming today announced RM18 million worth of infrastructure and community development projects for South Seberang Perai in Penang under the Sentuhan Kasih programme.

A large chunk of the allocation goes towards building a new fire station in Permatang Tinggi, at a cost of RM13.8 million.

“A majority of these projects will be implemented by this year and works on the fire station is expected to start on March 24 next year,” Nga said in his speech while visiting an upgraded basketball court in Sungai Udang in Nibong Tebal here.

He said the fire station will be built on 2.42ha of land and is expected to complete by 2027.

Advertisement

Among the projects included upgrading of Tasek Mutiara and Bukit Panchor markets, landscaping works in Bukit Panchor, upgrading of the Sungai Udang basketball court and upgrading works of the low cost flats in Taman Bukit Panchor.

Aside from that, Nga said about RM1 million is allocated for six non-Islamic places of worship, most of which are in South Seberang Perai.

The six places of worship are Persatuan Amal Chin Chee Kok, Persatuan Kebajikan Nibong Tebal, Rumah Berhala Thean Hor Seah Boh Changkat, Rumah Berhala Kwong Hock Keong Teik Cheng Sin, Rumah Berhala Sri Veeramakaliamman and Rumah Berhala Hock Teik See Sungai Bakap.

Advertisement

“Please note that this allocation is part of my ministry’s Sentuhan Kasih for projects in this district, not because of the by-election,” Nga said.

He added that his ministry has implemented 22 Sentuhan Kasih programmes in these two years including today’s event.

He said these projects are important for the development of the local community and the local economy.