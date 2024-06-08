KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and the Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE) concessionaire have been instructed to immediately inspect the cracks on the Jalan Cheras flyover.

Works Minister Datuk Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, in a post on X, said the safety of all quarters, especially road users, must be prioritised.

He said this in response to a post on X that pointed out the increasingly visible cracks on the flyover.

“I take this matter seriously,” said Nanta.

Saya amat memandang serius perkara ini.



Saya telah mengarahkan @LLMrasmi dan syarikat konsesi lebuhraya SPE untuk turun ke tapak pada malam ini juga bagi membuat pemeriksaan dan penilaian dengan kadar segera.



Keselamatan semua pihak terutamanya pengguna jalan raya amat... https://t.co/Eb7tl8WoRo — Alexander Nanta Linggi (@AlexNantaLinggi) June 7, 2024

The SPE, fully opened on November 3 last year, features a dual-two carriageway and seven elevated interchanges.

The expressway is divided into four main sections, namely Kerinchi — Salak (Section 1), Salak — Pandan (Section 2), Pandan — Setiawangsa (Section 3) and Setiawangsa — Taman Melati (Section 4), spanning a total distance of 20.7 kilometres.

It connects several other highways, including the SPRINT Highway, Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) and the Kuala Lumpur Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), to enhance network efficiency and reduce congestion in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama