ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 8 — A Singaporean man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car making a U-turn at Kilometre (KM) 1.4, northbound on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua) Expressway, late last night.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP M. Kumarasan said the victim, who sustained severe head injuries, died at the scene.

He reported receiving information about the incident, which involved a 31-year-old man on a Yamaha MT07 motorcycle and a Proton Saga car, around 12.20am.

“The investigation revealed that the car driver’s U-turn was permitted as he is a project supervisor for road repair works at KM 1.6 southbound. The U-turn was made to reach another repair site at KM 20 northbound,” he said.

“The victim’s body was taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Kumarasan said the 40-year-old car driver was unharmed and the case is under investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Iskandar Puteri District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPTD) at 07-5101322. — Bernama