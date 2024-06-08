BACHOK, June 8 — The Information Department (JaPen) will work closely with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) towards empowering the Madani Communities in line with the restructuring of the Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) as the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI).

JaPen director-general Julina Johan said there are 1,878 Madani Communities nationwide, and of the figure, 135 are in Kelantan.

She said Madani Communities will continue to forge strategic cooperation with MCMC through NADI, which can be a platform for all parties to empower the people.

“Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil proposed this collaboration after seeing the need for a strategic cooperation with the establishment of NADI, which is a community product by MCMC,” he told reporters after launching the Madani Community Spirit programme in Kampung Wakaf Aik here today.

Julina elaborated that JaPen offices in other states are also encouraged to establish cooperation with MCMC, especially regarding NADI.

“Alhamdulillah, from what I’ve seen so far, the cooperation between Madani Communities and NADI in all areas has been excellent, particularly in assisting local communities in learning and obtaining information issued by the government.

“JaPen is always ready to accept new ideas for the benefit of all communities and hopes that the cooperation between JaPen and MCMC will result in something meaningful for the people,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fazli Yusof of MCMC said there are 1,878 NADI nationwide, and 79 of them are in Kelantan, adding that the number is expected to increase as the government plans to establish one NADI in every state constituency. — Bernama