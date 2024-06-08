MELAKA, June 8 — The appointment of prominent Chinese film star Fan Bingbing as 2024 Melaka Tourism Ambassador can make a significant impact on the state’s tourism sector, especially in drawing international tourists to Melaka, said its Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the celebrity has a massive social media following and can leverage the platform to promote Melaka internationally, thus boosting the state tourism sector, especially during the Visit Melaka Year 2024.

“I’ve listened to and reviewed proposals and comments from netizens regarding her appointment, but I would like to emphasise that Fan Bingbing’s presence will have a much more significant impact on the state’s tourism sector at a global level.

“The state government also does not spend a huge amount on the appointment; instead, we only manage logistics because a local company sponsors her flight tickets, and her international manager is also a local. This factor facilitates our efforts,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after launching the Melaka Dragon Boat Parade 2024 here today, also attended by state Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman.

People watch the Melaka Dragon Boat Parade 2024 along Sungai Melaka June 8, 2024. — Bernama pic

According to Ab Rauf, Fan Bingbing will be officially appointed on June 15 at Encore Melaka.

Fan Bingbing, who has 63 million followers on Weibo (a social media platform in China) and 4.1 million followers on Instagram, is commonly highlighted as China’s cultural icon. She has also starred in Hollywood blockbuster films, including X-Men: Days of Future Past and Chinese, French and Korean movies.

She appeared in Time Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in 2017.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf said the state government always welcomes programmes aimed at empowering traditions and introducing events and heritage assets to every generation, such as the Melaka Dragon Boat Parade, which marks the Duanwu Festival, a traditional celebration among the Chinese community.

Thirteen teams involving 150 members from across the country are participating in the parade along Sungai Melaka today and tomorrow. — Bernama