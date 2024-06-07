SERDANG, June 7 — All the relevant parties are still discussing the proposal to increase the ceiling price of local white rice (BPT) before a decision is made in a few months, said Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

“Discussions between all parties are taking place and wait for several more months (before) a decision is made,” he told the media after officiating the launch of the Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Food Security Blueprint here today.

Also present were Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and UPM Vice-Chancellor Datuk Profesor Ahmad Farhan Mohd Sadullah.

Mohamad said this when asked to comment on the BPT ceiling price increase to protect the future of all parties in the food production chain, especially paddy farmers.

Last November, the Paddy and Rice Regulatory Division found that the ceiling price of BPT should be increased to RM3.20 per kilogramme (kg) compared with the current RM2.60 per kg.

The increase in the ceiling price of BPT is important to prevent the occurrence of local rice dumping, as manufacturers are no longer interested in continuing to purchase rice due to low prices.

On complaints about insufficient supply of local rice, Mohamad said immediate action had been taken to meet the demand.

He added that the supply of local rice is still stable but as long as the country continues to import about 38 per cent, then there will be a price increase.

In addition, Mohamad is also concerned that the prolonged drought in Kelantan could affect the yield this year and beyond.

He said the matter is being seriously discussed with all the parties involved to obtain further information.

Regarding the UPM Food Security Blueprint, Mohamad said the university specifically outlined and implemented various initiatives involving technology, seeds and new cultivation methods through the action plan.

He said the action plan also involved improving the modernisation of the agricultural sector with a smart concept as a key element under the National Agro-Food Policy 2021-2030 (DAN 2.0) in terms of research, development, commercialisation and entrepreneurship.

“UPM’s involvement can help in focusing on an approach based on modern technology and sustainable development, in line with the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030,” he said. — Bernama