JOHOR BARU, June 7 — Special incentives to attract financial and banking institutions to the Special Financial Zone (SFZ) in Forest City will be finalised in August, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the matter was discussed during his meeting with Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan in Putrajaya.

“Overall, I am extremely pleased with the progress and efforts from all the parties involved.

“This commitment and collaboration show that we are serious about achieving progress for the country and Johor, in particular,” he posted on Facebook today.

In the post, he also thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his significant support of Johor’s application regarding the SFZ. — Bernama

