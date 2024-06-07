KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Most investment schemes offered on social networking sites such as Facebook and Telegram are scams and fraud, according to Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

He said the advertising tactics of flashing extreme luxury were only designed to trick victims into participating in the schemes.

“There’s nothing right about those viral investment schemes. All those videos and tactics are just scam techniques that ultimately lead to (cyber) fraud.

“There is no easy way to get money. It’s better to invest in a legitimate scheme approved by the authorities,” he told reporters after the police probationary sergeants passing-out parade at the Police Training Centre here today.

Ramli said this in response to the incident of two national badminton players falling victim to an investment scam syndicate that resulted in the loss of millions of ringgit.

Last Monday, media reported that national professional mixed doubles shuttler Lai Pei Jing had fallen victim to a major scam that left her nearly penniless.

Soon after, former national shuttler Tan Boon Heong also revealed that he had also suffered a similar fate, resulting in about RM2.5 million in losses to an investment scam.

Ramli said the police are investigating the two cases and that any development would be announced later.

“They were obviously scammed and our investigations are ongoing,” he said.

Earlier, 247 probationary sergeants mounted the passing-out parade after completing the nine-month basic policing training, which began on Sept 10 last year.

In his speech, Ramli also advised the probationary sergeants to avoid abuse of power, corruption and other misconducts in facing the various challenges they will face in their line of duty.

“Everyone is watching, public awareness is increasing, so policemen cannot be playing around, arbitrarily abuse power or practice corruption,” he said. — Bernama