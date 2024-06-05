KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The first 10,000 litres of water used by every household in Penang from July to December will be free of charge, as part of efforts to lighten the impact of increased water tariffs that began earlier this year.

State Infrastructure, Transportation and Digital executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari said additionally, the existing RM20 monthly rebate for large households comprising eight people or more with a maximum monthly income of RM2,250 will be extended to households with an income of up to RM5,000.

“With the rebate above, all domestic water users will enjoy a rebate of RM6.20 on each bill.

“For example, users in the first band only need to pay RM6.20 (RM12.40 minus RM6.20) for two months, while consumers in the second band billed as RM30 only need to pay RM23.80 for two months,” he said in a statement, today.

He acknowledged that the new water tariff rate which was introduced in line with the readjustment of water tariffs by the National Water Service Commission in February this year had become a concern to the Penang residents.

The new rates are 62 sen for the first 20 cubic metres (up 182 per cent from 22 sen), RM1.17 for the second band (above 20 cubic metres to 35 cubic metres, up 154 per cent from 46 sen), and RM2.07 for the third band (more than 35 cubic metres).

Zairil said the state government hoped the rebates would help ease the people’s financial strain.





