SEREMBAN, June 5 — Negeri Sembilan is set to achieve zero hardcore poverty by the end of this month through various initiatives and programmes aimed at helping hardcore poor come out of the group, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said that the effort includes collaboration with relevant agencies such as the State Development Office, the Social Welfare Department (JKM), and Baitulmal, as well as partnerships with several companies to provide employment opportunities.

“InsyaAllah, we will uplift the remaining 77 heads of households (KIR) from the hardcore poverty category. This year, we had 1,697 heads of households in hardcore poverty. The 77 KIR are those who were listed last year but have been re-listed this year.

“This year, we are also running drive-thru recycling centre in community areas, a recycling programme for items including cooking oil, which will help increase their income to some extent,” he told reporters after chairing the weekly state executive council meeting here today.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin announced the formation of a special committee to address the issue of pollution threats to Sungai Linggi which will include representatives from relevant agencies and departments.

“I have met with several department heads and have been informed that follow-up actions are being taken to ensure that pollution does not recur along the river,” he said.

Regarding allegations of the appointment of the State Education Department director, Datuk Roslan Hussin, as a member of the PKR Central Leadership Council (MPP), Aminuddin, who is also a PKR vice president, clarified that Roslan has not received any such offer letter.

“I met with him today and asked whether he received any letter or offer to become an MPP member. He said he has not received any letter so far. Whatever the offer, if he agreed, it would indeed be a mistake. But if he is unaware of the letter, how can we judge him? That would not be fair to him,” he said.

Previously, media reports said that two opposition leaders questioned the appointment of a senior civil servant from Negeri Sembilan as one of the three new PKR MPP members. — Bernama