KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Muhammad Faisal Hamzah, the son of Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, pleaded not guilty today to charges of receiving a bribe totalling RM100,000.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Mahadi Abdul Jumaat proposed a bail of RM30,000 with one guarantor.

He also put forward additional conditions, including the surrender of Muhammad Faisal’s passport until the case concludes, Muhammad Faisal reporting to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office in Kuala Lumpur starting in July, and a prohibition on contacting prosecution witnesses.

Judge Rozina Ayob set the bail at RM25,000 with one guarantor.

Muhammad Faisal, 40, allegedly accepted a RM100,000 bribe from Izmir Abd Hamid for influencing Heitech Padu Berhad to appoint Rimba Merpati Sdn Bhd and Per My Solutions as marketing consultants.

These companies were paid a total commission of RM700,000 after Heitech Padu Berhad won a RM33 million tender from the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

The accused requested a reduction in bail, citing unstable employment as well as a commitment to travelling abroad once a month for two to three days to manage a hostel in Thailand.

The case is set for mention on July 5 this year.

On April 5 last year, Muhammad Faisal was also charged in the Sessions Court with nine counts of violating federal controlled goods regulations.

It was reported that Muhammad Faisal and Azizul Abdul Halim, both directors of Rimba Merpati Sdn Bhd, were accused of providing false information by creating fake invoices for the sale of subsidised cooking oil to a local retail company.