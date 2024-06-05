KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Police have received 19 reports throughout the country with regard to a job scam syndicate that used the “LynxOasis.com” website to promote and offer non-existent jobs that resulted in losses amounting to RM688,099.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the syndicate involved in the job scam used the social media platforms Instagram and Facebook to publish job offers as hotel booking agents.

Victims who are interested will be asked to open an account in the “LynxOasis.com” website and complete their task of hotel booking agents as directed.

“The bookings need to be done using their own money first before being promised reimburstment that comes with a commission ranging from 0.6 to 10 per cent depending on the task completed.

“Through the website, the victims can see their commission increasing but will not be able to withdraw the profit. The syndicate will later direct the victims to make several additional payments,” he said.

According to Ramli, the syndicate was also found sending messages through the WhatsApp application and targeted senior citizens and three of the 19 reports received involved senior citizens with losses amounting to RM269,237.

Meanwhile, CCID also identified two online applications, namely “DobeMall” and “DoBeVil” which were used for the job scam using the same modus operandi whereby victims can see their commission increasing but would not be able to withdraw while victims will also be asked to make additional payment.

Ramli said so far two police reports have been received regarding the applications, one in Selangor and the other in Sarawak whereby losses incurred amounted to RM540,600.

He advised members of the public to be careful and take necessary preventive measures to avoid being duped by such job scams and contact the National Scam Response Centre hotline at 997 to report or seek advice. — Bernama