KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The police arrested seven individuals, including two foreigners, in raids conducted in Selangor last week for alleged involvement in a syndicate that markets healthcare products.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said four of the suspects, comprising three men and a woman, aged 30 to 38, were arrested in raids in Shah Alam on May 21 and 22.

“Two of those arrested are company directors while the other two are a marketing officer and a businessman. The police also confiscated 18 boxes of health products for eye treatment, eight packages of health products of various brands, a laptop and a mobile phone.

“On May 24, three more individuals, comprising a local man, a Bangladeshi man and a Vietnamese woman, aged 33 to 51 were arrested, in Klang and following their arrest, the police seized six boxes of eye care products, a box of spectacles, a printer and three mobile phones,” he told a press conference at Menara KPJ here today.

He said that based on reports received, the syndicate is alleged to have used pictures and videos of the complainant who is also a well-known medical expert to promote the health products.

According to the complainant, he only realised that matter when contacted by buyers to confirm the authenticity of the products that were advertised, he said.

“After looking at the advertisement, the complainant confirmed that the health products had nothing to do with his company,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420/511 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

