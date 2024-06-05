KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said the scheduled maintenance work at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (SSP1 WTP) was 63 per cent complete as of 3pm today.

The utility firm said this meant the work would be completed by 7pm, with the gradual restoration of supply to affected households to start from 3am tomorrow.

One in five affected consumers should have supply restored by 3pm tomorrow, and 90 per cent by 3am on Friday, with full recovery anticipated by noon the same day.

However, the firm said consumers may experience irregular water pressure levels for the duration of the repairs.

Areas affected by the water supply disruption include Petaling, Klang, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, and Kuala Selangor.

Air Selangor has deployed water tankers to critical locations such as hospitals, clinics, and dialysis centres to minimise the effects of the outage.