KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has discussed investment and support plans that can be implemented by Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation (Fujifilm) in the health sector in Malaysia.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the session was conducted in conjunction with the courtesy visit of Fujifilm chief executive officer and president Hidetoshi Ilzawa and his delegation this afternoon.

According to him, the discussion also involved healthcare, training and the documentation of medical records. “Today’s meeting and discussion is in line with the government’s focus on driving technological transformation, especially in the public sector,” he said through a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) today.

Fujifilm is a leading company in innovative diagnostic and imaging solutions to meet healthcare needs that span prevention, diagnosis and treatment. — Bernama

