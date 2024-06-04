KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Over 180,000 Grab Malaysia drivers (e-hailing) and dispatchers (p-hailing) received Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) contributions, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

He said this sponsorship protection by Grab Malaysia was under the company’s management and is for a coverage period of 12 months starting from the date the Grab partners registered with the platform.

“The Grab Malaysia sponsorship is through the Budget 2024 initiative, under the SKSPS contribution matching grant where 90 per cent is borne by the government while the remaining 10 per cent is sponsored by Grab Malaysia for its more than 180,000 drivers and delivery partners,” he said.

He said this after officiating the launch of the SKSPS contribution sponsorship and exchange of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma), Social Security Organisation (Socso) and Grab Malaysia here today.

Advertisement

Also present were Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, Socso chairman Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal and Grab Malaysia operations and mobility director Rashid Shukor.

Sim said through this initiative, free coverage is given to those who qualify thereby reducing the burden on e-hailing drivers and p-hailing dispatchers in obtaining protection to ensure the safety of their families in the event of any disaster during the course of work.

He said the significance of the SKSPS to contributors was proven based on Socso data this year until May 24, when it recorded 2,033 claim cases received and processed with total interest payments reaching more than RM8.93 million covering 20 sectors.

Advertisement

“Meanwhile, for the same period the e-hailing and p-hailing sectors recorded a total of 631 claim cases with interest payments amounting to RM3.3 million,” he said.

For this year, until May 24, Socso recorded a total of 622,473 active SKSPS contributors.

In the meantime, Sim urged corporate companies, whether gig platforms or other companies, to come forward and improve the social security protection for their employees, especially those who are currently not protected under Act 4, that is conventional workers such as those who are self-employed, small traders and gig platform workers who are not formal.

In his speech, Rashid said Grab Malaysia was pleased to carry out its collobration with Socso in sponsoring contributions made by drivers and dispatchers through the SKSPS contribution programme, in line with Grab’s commitment to provide flexible income opportunities while looking after their welfare.

“Even in an effort to encourage more partners to register for SKSPS, Grab will also take advantage of relevant platforms and channels to drive awareness and further education among its drivers and dispatchers across the country,” he said. — Bernama