KOTA BARU, June 4 — The headmaster of a primary school died while a doctor suffered injuries in an accident at kilometre 71, Jalan Kota Baru-Gua Musang, near here, this morning.

Kuala Krai police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said a Perodua Myvi car driven by a 26-year-old doctor was heading to Tanah Merah from Gua Musang at 6.50am when the driver lost control and encrouched into the opposite lane before crashing into the Perodua Kelisa car driven by the 52-year-old headmaster.

“Due to the impact and the severe injuries suffered during the accident, the headmaster died while receiving treatment at the Emergency Department of the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital (HSIP) in Kuala Krai while the doctor who suffred injuries to his chest, is receiving treatment at HSIP.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) Road Transport Act 1987 and a thorough investigation will be carried out,” he said in a statement today.

Mazlan urged anyone with information about the accident to contact the Kuala Krai Traffic Police department to asist investigations. — Bernama

