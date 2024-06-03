SIBU, June 3 — Police arrested a foreign teenager at about 1.30pm yesterday in Jalan Ling Kai Cheng here in connection with the armed robbery of a woman e-hailing driver in the city early on Thursday (May 30).

Sibu District police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the 18-year-old Indonesian suspect, who did not have any identification documents, was tracked down and arrested by a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sibu Police Headquarters.

“The suspect is believed to have robbed the 55-year-old woman while armed with a knife,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the incident occurred on May 30 at about 4.30am at Jalan Teku-Jalan Pasai Siong here when the victim picked up the suspect to send him to a nearby location.

Advertisement

“After getting into the car, the suspect suddenly pointed a knife at the victim’s neck but she managed to escape, leaving her car behind,” he said, adding that the suspect then drove off in the car together with the victim’s valuables.

Zulkipli said the victim only suffered minor injuries and her car was later found involved in a crash not far from where she was robbed.

He said the suspect has been remanded until June 17 to assist in investigations under Sections 392 and 397 of the Penal Code for committing robbery armed with a weapon and causing hurt. — Bernama

Advertisement