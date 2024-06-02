SEREMBAN, June 2 — A businessman was cheated of RM179,376 when purchasing seven units of motorcycles with special vehicle registration numbers on Facebook, recently.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the 49-year-old man claimed to be dealing with an unknown individual through the WhatsApp application for that purpose.

“The victim made seven transactions to the individual, from May 24 to 28, totalling RM179,376, for the purchase of seven units of Honda motorcycles.

“He then realised that he had been cheated after not receiving the promised motorcycles, before lodging a police report yesterday, and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement here, today.

He advises the public not to easily trust those who offer to sell goods online at low prices, and to immediately check to avoid becoming a victim of fraud. — Bernama

