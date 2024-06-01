KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — All six members of Mercy Malaysia's Emergency Medical Team (EMT) have been successfully evacuated from Rafah, Wisma Putra confirmed today.

In a brief statement, the Foreign Ministry said all were taken out in four batches from the conflict zone in Gaza along with other international personnel.

“The batches departed on May 23, 24, 28 respectively and finally, the last two members on 31.

“The Foreign Ministry also takes this opportunity to urge all Malaysians to refrain from travelling to any conflict zones,” it said.

Advertisement

It also extended its appreciation to all international partners that have provided their full cooperation and commitment in ensuring the safety of the Malaysians until they left the conflict zone.

Israel launched the Rafah attack on May 26 killed scores of people, including babies, when it set off a fire that ripped through a tent city for displaced Palestinians.

The attack happened hours after Hamas reportedly unleashed a barrage of rockets at the Tel Aviv area, most of which were intercepted.

Advertisement

The Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu was condemned worldwide for the latest assault, including from peace mediators Egypt and Qatar.