KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — One Malaysian has died while climbing Mount Denali in Alaska, the USA that also saw two others hospitalised with injuries, the Foreign Ministry confirmed today.

Wisma Putra, through the Consulate General of Malaysia in Los Angeles, said it has contacted the deceased’s next-of-kin to offer its consular assistance.

“The Consulate General of Malaysia is also in touch with the local authorities and efforts to bring down the body are ongoing, depending on the weather condition.

“The Ministry also confirms that two other Malaysian climbers have been hospitalised and are receiving appropriate medical treatments.

“The Consulate General of Malaysia is monitoring their health condition closely and extending consular assistance,” it said, adding that updates will be provided.

Wisma Putra did not name the climbers in its statement.

Mount Denali is known to be one of the most challenging mountains to climb due to the harsh terrain and altitude.

This week’s death is the third in Denali National Park during the 2024 climbing season, which park officials say is largely concentrated on the two weeks following Memorial Day.

According to a statement issued by the Denali National Park and Preserve, rescuers mounted a rescue operation at an elevation of 5,974 metres (19,600 feet), after three climbers were stranded at the top of North America’s tallest mountain.

Park officials rescued the Malaysian climber who was stranded for three days after being informed of the death of his partner. A third member of their team had been earlier rescued after descending lower on Denali in Alaska.

Park officials said the survivor and his partner had been holed up in a snow cave since late Tuesday.

Late Thursday, the park’s high-altitude helicopter pilot was able to drop a bag with survival gear near the snow cave and saw a climber waving at him, but strong winds prevented a rescue at that time.

Friday’s rescue was the culmination of a days-long effort by air and ground searchers to reach the Malaysian climbers that summited Denali early Tuesday.